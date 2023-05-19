SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of SM stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,384,000 after acquiring an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

