Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $254.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.99. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Snap-on by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

