Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has $298.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $278.00.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.1 %

Snap-on stock opened at $261.26 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

