Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a sector perform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $179.49. 3,178,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

