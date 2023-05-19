Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

