Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SQM stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
