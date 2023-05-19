Solana Price Hits $20.48 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Solana has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market cap of $8.10 billion and approximately $228.73 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $20.48 or 0.00076016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 547,941,090 coins and its circulating supply is 395,774,445 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

