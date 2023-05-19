Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Major Shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc Sells 6,255,595 Shares

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:DTC opened at $5.17 on Friday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
