Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Major Shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc Sells 6,255,595 Shares

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solo Brands Price Performance

NYSE:DTC opened at $5.17 on Friday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

