SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 8.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares were up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 3,449,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,537,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,827 shares of company stock worth $1,186,643. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

