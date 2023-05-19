Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $17.66 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,233,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,532. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

