S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.76. 410,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

