SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,790,000. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $91.08. 19,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,235. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

