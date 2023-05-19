SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $46,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.03. 377,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,806. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

