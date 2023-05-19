SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.01% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $371,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $448.03. The stock had a trading volume of 377,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.