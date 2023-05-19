Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.78. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 22,973 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Special Opportunities Fund

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 20,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $872,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.