Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.78. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 22,973 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Special Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 20,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $872,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

