Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,883.85

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,883.85 ($48.65) and last traded at GBX 3,841.65 ($48.12), with a volume of 30313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,811 ($47.74).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SXS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($45.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.47) to GBX 3,870 ($48.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.95).
Spectris Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,561.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,368.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
Spectris Increases Dividend
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
