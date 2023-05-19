SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.