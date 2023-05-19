Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,117,510,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,307. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

