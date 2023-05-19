Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Financial Survey

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.25 -$10.97 million $0.55 1.51 Grab $1.43 billion 7.21 -$1.68 billion ($0.44) -6.27

Analyst Ratings

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Steel Connect and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 1 2 9 0 2.67

Grab has a consensus target price of $3.87, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Volatility and Risk

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 17.38% N/A -1.63% Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61%

Summary

Steel Connect beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

