STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $439,207.32 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $206.77 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 193.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.52.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.