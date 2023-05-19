STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $439,207.32 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
STERIS Price Performance
NYSE STE opened at $206.77 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 193.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.52.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
