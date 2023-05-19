Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 22,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,872 call options.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. 2,002,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,615. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

