StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Belden (NYSE:BDC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

Belden Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

