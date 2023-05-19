StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

