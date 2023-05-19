StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 652,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 497,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 351,734 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

