StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

