StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

