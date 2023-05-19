StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
