StockNews.com Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SFM opened at $36.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

