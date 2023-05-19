StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 10,929,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,565,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AT&T by 45.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

