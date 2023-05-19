StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENI (NYSE:E)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

ENI Price Performance

E traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 319,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,614. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ENI by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 560.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 28.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile



Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

