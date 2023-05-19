StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

ITT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 319,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

