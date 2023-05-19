StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

KMPR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 198,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,008. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 51.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

