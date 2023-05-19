StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.48.
About Marin Software
Further Reading
