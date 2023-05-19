StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

