StockNews.com Lowers Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRQ. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $817.00 million, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.06. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

