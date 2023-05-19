Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.74 million.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

