Stride (NYSE:LRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Stride Stock Performance
Stride stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 353,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 133,834 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Stride by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,211,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Stride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stride
Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.
