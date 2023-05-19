Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.72. 99,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,402. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

