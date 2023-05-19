Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.19

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $718.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of -0.01.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

