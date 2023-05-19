Synapse (SYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.98 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $112.22 million and $5.98 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

