Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.79. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $418.40.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.