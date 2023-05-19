Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.83. 301,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.91.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 19,185.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Synopsys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

