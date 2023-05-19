Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.94. 398,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $418.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.48 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.91.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

