Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $409.71 on Friday. Synopsys has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $410.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.48 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 57.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.91.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

