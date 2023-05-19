Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $427.91.

SNPS stock opened at $409.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.79. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $410.91. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

