Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Purchases $98,801.55 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $39,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $28,451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

