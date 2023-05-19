Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin Sells 5,000 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 645,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.