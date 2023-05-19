Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin Sells 5,000 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 645,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
