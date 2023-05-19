Tangible Price Reaches $3.40 on Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $110.55 million and $1,759.01 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00012650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.37138716 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,897.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

