Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $154.18 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

