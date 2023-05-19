Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Target by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

