Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 16,275 shares.The stock last traded at $29.49 and had previously closed at $28.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.