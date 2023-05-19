Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 16,275 shares.The stock last traded at $29.49 and had previously closed at $28.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

