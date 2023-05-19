TD Securities Lowers Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$35.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

